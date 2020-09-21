Who won Fall Out Boy & Weezer’s episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?
ABC/Byron CohenIn a true battle of titans, Fall Out Boy took on Weezer on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud.
The two bands competed to name the top replies people answered to different surveys, including “In hell, all the strippers look like your who?” and “Name something your parents have that’s better than yours.” In the end, Fall Out Boy, who was joined by actor and comedian Seth Green, beat out Weezer, whose team also included producer and songwriter Suzy Shinn.
To close out the game, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump played the “Fast Money” segment to win $25,000 for the Fall Out Boy Fund charity organization. While they came up short, they still earned $10,000 for the Fall Out Boy Fund. Additionally, Celebrity Family Feud is donating money to Weezer’s chosen charity, Reverb.
Fall Out Boy and Weezer were supposed to hit the road together with Green Day on the Hella Mega tour this summer, but the run was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
