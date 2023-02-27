Who Won at the SAG Awards

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

List of Winners:



Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Sally Field

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Quan Wang

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883 (Paramount+) as Shea Brennan

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime) as Tammy Wynette

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix) as Martin “Marty” Byrde

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX on Hulu) as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus (HBO

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Stranger Things