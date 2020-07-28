Who will win in a Verzuz battle between 2 Chainz and Rick Ross?
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The Verzuz battle goes back down South.
On Tuesday, co-creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced 2 Chainz and Rick Ross will go head-to-head in a battle dubbed “The High Rollers Edition.”
2 Chainz has wanted to do Verzuz for a while now, after Meek Mill respectfully declined his offer for a battle in April. He also challenged Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Future and, Ludacris.
But Swizz had other plans to pair him up with Meek Mill’s M.M.G. honcho.
Ricky Rozay could potentially win with hits like “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin,” “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Diced Pineapples,” “The Boss” and “Hustlin.’” He’s also had five No. 1 albums on Billboard’s 200 albums chart. Port of Miami 2 debuted at the No. 2 spot in 2019 and hit No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
Meanwhile, 2 Chainz has tons of Billboard Hot 100 hits himself such as “No Lie,” “I Luv Dem Strippers,” “Birthday Song,” and “I’m Different,” and those are just from his Grammy-nominated album Based On A T.R.U. Story. In 2017, he’d win his first Grammy as a featured guest on Chance the Rapper’s single “No Problem.”
The Verzuz battle goes down Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8 pm E.T. on Instagram Live and now available on Apple Music.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.