Who Will Let You Sleep, When You Let Them Sleep with You – Dog or Cat?

Allowing your dog to sleep in your bed can negatively impact the quality of your sleep. But cats may let you get more rest.

In a study of over 1,500 American adults who completed questionnaires on their sleep habits, half of the participants said they co-sleep with pets. And those who did, had a poorer sleep quality and more insomnia symptoms than those who didn’t. The study checked their actual sleep.

When it came to the pet type, there was evidence of negative effect on sleeping, when it’s with dogs in the bed. But no negative effects were associated with sleeping with cats.

Meanwhile, 93% of people who participated in the study said they felt that sleeping with their pet improved their sleep… even if it really didn’t.

(Learn more, here: Study Finds)

Which parts of your home are off-limits to your pet(s)?