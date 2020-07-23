Who Wants You to Recycle Pizza Boxes? Check This Out.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
As a positive step, to take more responsibility for our environment, Domino’s is finally, publicly encouraging customers to recycle its pizza boxes, instead of throwing them in the trash. Really? Are people still actually missing this easy opportunity to make a difference?
Recycling.dominos.com offers credible information from real experts – who explain that pizza boxes are made of corrugated paper – which can be safely and cleanly reused, at least 7 times.
Don’t forget: Just dump out any crust or crumbs from inside the box.
[If you have ever visited a dump or landfill, then you understand how quickly and disgustingly our filth is piling up. “Nice” world to leave for today’s kids… Not. Unless you live under a rock. ]