Who knew a quarantine could be so romantic?
Partners Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton flirted and performed their new single “Nobody but You” for ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday night. The two joked about their quarantine pass times, which including Shelton saying he’s been doing a lot of drinking. The two didn’t say much about any possible wedding plans, though. Maybe we’ll get lucky and see the two perform their song live at the now-postponed 55th Annual ACM Awards when they air September 6th.