Who is Performing at the iHeart Radio Fest?

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances from Kane Brown and Tim McGraw, it was announced yesterday (Tuesday, June 6th). They will be joined at the two-day event by Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. iHeartRadio Music Festival will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd.

Ryan Seacrest will again host the Festival.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public via AXS on June 16th at 11 a.m. PT.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s radio stations across the country as well as on Hulu, both live and on-demand, according to People.com.

