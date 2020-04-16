WHO: Drinking Booze Increases Risk of Coronavirus Infection
Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” a statement from WHO reads. It goes on to recommend that world leaders limit the public’s access to alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.
The news comes as alcohol sales in the U.S. have climbed 22 percent, according to Nielsen data. Here’s the complete story from CNBC.