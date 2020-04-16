      Weather Alert

WHO: Drinking Booze Increases Risk of Coronavirus Infection

Apr 16, 2020 @ 7:40am

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” a statement from WHO reads. It goes on to recommend that world leaders limit the public’s access to alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.
The news comes as alcohol sales in the U.S. have climbed 22 percent, according to Nielsen data. Here’s the complete story from CNBC.

TAGS
World Health Organization
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing