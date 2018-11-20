Who do you think spends more during the holidays?

Men are expected to be the big spenders this holiday season. According to CNBC, a recent poll has roughly 30-percent of men planning to spend more than 750-dollars this holiday season, compared to only 25-percent of women. Experts say the jump in spending by men is likely because there are more things for men to shop for and a lot of guys are buying more products for themselves than they have in years past. Overall, both male and female shoppers are expected to spend an average of just over one-thousand-dollars during the 2018 holidays, up just over four-percent from last year.