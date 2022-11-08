Who Creates More Greenhouse Gasses – You, Me, or Billionaires?

A billionaire will create a thousand times more greenhouse gas emissions than the average citizen, according to a report issued by Oxfam.

Research used publicly available data found the lifestyle of billionaires, which often involves use of private planes and yachts.

When their investments are taken into account, their carbon emissions are over a million times higher than yours or mine.

“The actual figure is likely to be higher still, as published carbon emissions by corporates have been shown to systematically underestimate the true level of carbon impact,” Oxfam said.

Billionaires, on average, have 14% of their investments in “dirty” industries like fossil fuels.

Learn more, here: (UPI)