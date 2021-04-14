      Weather Alert

Who causes more stains, children or pets?

Apr 14, 2021 @ 7:31am
Almost half of adults who have children or pets are put off buying nice items for the house over fears they will be ruined by food, drink and animal dribble. A survey of 2,000 UK parents and pet owners revealed two thirds (67%) currently have a sofa which has been stained by a child or an animal. The most common stains were caused by food, with 28 per cent having marks on their sofa from eating. This is followed by pen marks (21%), non-alcoholic drinks (16%), grease from hands (14%) and wine (13%). And many pets are the bad books too with more than one in 10 respondents (11%) admitting their sofa is covered in animal dribble.

