98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

White Reminds People About Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension

November 22, 2022 12:06PM CST
Share
White Reminds People About Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards end on December 1st.  White first initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.  To address the high customer volume caused by the pandemic, White’s office expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS

Recent Posts