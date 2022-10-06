White Castle Celebrates Over 100 In Business With A Limited Edition IPA

White Castle has announced their partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company to release a limited-edition beer called “It Hits Different.”

The limited-edition tangerine IPA is specifically designed to pair with White Castle burgers.

In a press release, the company said, “Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand, and with White Castle’s over one-hundred-year legacy, it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty.”

Distribution of the beer is in select states including, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Rhode Island.