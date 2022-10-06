98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

White Castle Celebrates Over 100 In Business With A Limited Edition IPA

October 6, 2022 4:08PM CDT
Share

White Castle has announced their partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company to release a limited-edition beer called “It Hits Different.”

The limited-edition tangerine IPA is specifically designed to pair with White Castle burgers.

In a press release, the company said, “Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand, and with White Castle’s over one-hundred-year legacy, it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty.”

Distribution of the beer is in select states including, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Rhode Island.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts