White Castle Cancels Valentine’s Day Dinner

Jan 19, 2022 @ 4:05pm
People magazine says White Castle won’t be taking Valentine’s Day dinner reservations this year, but will be offering a special meal called The Love Cube. The special meal includes eight sliders with cheese, two small soft drinks and a choice of two sides for $14.99.  White Castle plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new strawberry swirl cheesecake dessert.

White Castle is canceling their annual Valentine’s Day dinner because of the coronavirus. They say, “We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them. Next year, though, we have every intention of bringing back the in-Castle dining for the biggest Valentine’s Day yet!”

