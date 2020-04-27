Whiskeyfist is a Country and Rock Band with a kick, covering a great mix of today’s and yesterday’s hottest country hits, along with some southern rock and classic rock favorites.
The band is made up of some of the area’s most talented musicians, who bring years of entertainment experience to the stage.
Whiskeyfist has been performing at the top clubs, festivals and concerts in the park throughout the Chicagoland and surrounding areas, and have been opening for some National Country Artists.
Band Members include:
Kenny White – Guitar
Jeff Horner – Guitar & Vocals
David Torres – Bass & Vocals
Troy Barolet – Lead Vocals
Tim Liebelt – Drums & Vocals
Christopher Marks – Keys & Vocals