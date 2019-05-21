“Whiskey Glasses” and a mullet: Morgan Wallen’s “business in the front, party in the back” because of his dad

ABC/Image Group LA

Right now, “Up Down” hitmaker Morgan Wallen has one of the most recognizable haircuts in country music, as he rocks a 2019 update on the classic mullet.

The East Tennessee native says you can thank his dad for his “business in the front, party in the back” style.

“I started doing it because I was looking at my mom and dad’s photo album,” Morgan explains. “And whenever they got married, my dad had a mullet.”

“So me and him pretty much look identical, you know, if you go and put pictures of us at the same point in our life [side by side], we pretty much look the same. So I thought he looked good, so I figured maybe I could do it too,” Morgan laughs.

While Morgan was ready to make the mullet cool again, few people in his camp agreed.

“I don’t think anyone thought so,” Morgan admits. “Because at my label, my management, I told ’em I’m gettin’ a mullet, and they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no. Please don’t. Please don’t. Please don’t.’”

“But I did it anyway, and now it’s, like, part of my brand, kinda, you know. It’s like a thing,” he smiles.

All in all, Morgan says the response has been positive, though he was prepared to deal with the haters.

“Honestly, I expected that. I expected people to kind of give it to me,” he tells ABC Radio. “But, honestly, it’s just been mostly support, which is cool.”

“I mean, I get a couple people, you know, like ‘I can’t believe this guy’s got a mullet. What’s he thinking?’ you know. But other than that, it’s just cool.”

Right now, Morgan’s latest hit, “Whiskey Glasses,” is at #3, with a good shot at becoming his second #1.

