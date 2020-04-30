Whiskey Fist to play Free Concert for Caring Patriots this Friday Night
Whiskey Fist will headline this Friday’s Concert for a Cause hosted by WCCQ’s Roy Gregory and Bossman from 7-8 pm on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and right here on WCCQ.com.
This week’s concert will benefit The Caring Patriots- Veterans Food Drive.
The Veterans’ Food drive began in 2009 as a dream to help provide a Thanksgiving Meal to roughly 15 Veteran’s who would not have otherwise had one. In its‘ inaugural year, we were able to provide 109 Veterans and their families the means for a Thanksgiving meal they would not have had otherwise. Now, eight years later the need has grown tremendously as our desire to help those who have served us has grown as well. We collaborate with businesses, clubs, schools, and churches to help us collect non-perishable food items that are then used to help assemble and provide approximately 6-8 grocery bags ‘aka’ “baskets” per Veteran and their families. The event has grown upwards of 1,000 local Veterans and their families and we need your help to accomplish this task. There are several ways you can be involved. We are look for collection site locations, volunteers to help collect non-perishable food/monetary donations during ‘collection weekends’ We also need lots of hands on deck at the “main event” the weekend before Thanksgiving. Caring Patriots NFP, Inc., is an approved 501(c)3 organization. All monetary donations will go directly to supporting this event which will provide upwards of a 1,000 local Veteran’s and their families the food for a Thanksgiving meal. We thank you and look forward to your help in making this our bigger and better than ever!
Whiskeyfist:
Shortly after forming in 2015, Whiskeyfist became one of the most in demand live country and southern acts in the Chicago area. Playing a great mix of today’s and yesterday’s hottest country hits, along with some southern rock and classic rock music. With a focus on an energetic, audience-involving performance, and an ever-evolving list of songs that appeals to various musical tastes, the boys bring excitement and energy to every show.