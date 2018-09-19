Whiskey and John Rich of Big & Rich…This Sounds Like a Party!

John Rich of the country music duo Big & Rich performs a song during a taping for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton has lined up an all-star list of performers for a three-hour telethon to raise money for thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Tennessee wildfires. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Big & Rich’s John Rich will host a tasting of his Redneck Riviera Whiskey at Cool Springs Wines & Spirits in Franklin, TN on October 5th from 5-7 p.m. CT. He will sign bottles of purchased Redneck Riviera Whiskey, and a percentage of every sale will go towards Folds of Honor, an organization whose mission is to provide educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. For more information, visit foldsofhonor.org.

