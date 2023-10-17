Which States Are We Moving FROM – and Moving TO?

According to a StorageCafe analysis of US Census Bureau data, Americans are moving to Idaho, more than any other state. Specifically, residents of Washington state, Colorado, and California are migrating to “The Gem State.”

Americans are also moving to Vermont, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Affordable housing markets and a healthy economy could be “driving” factors.

Which states are seeing a dip in residents? New York, Alaska, Illinois, and California are seeing a negative migration trend. This is bad news for our “Land of Lincoln.”

