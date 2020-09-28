Which Metallica song does Lars Ulrich “never want to hear again”?
Blackened Recordings If you ever want to impress Lars Ulrich with your Metallica knowledge, maybe don’t bring up this song.
In an interview with Vulture, Ulrich was asked which Metallica song he’d “never want to hear again.” His answer? The …And Justice for All cut “Eye of the Beholder.”
“Wherever I hear that song, it sounds kind of like — I guess we don’t want to be super-disrespectful to it — but it sounds really forced,” Ulrich explained. “It sounds like you put a square peg in a round hole. It sounds like it’s got two different tempos.”
“There’s kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses, and then I think the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo,” the drummer added. “It literally sounds like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. It sounds very awkward to me. I’m not a huge fan of that song.”
According to Metallica’s website, the metal legends have played “Eye of the Beholder” a total of 125 times live. However, they haven’t performed it in concert since 1989, so perhaps Ulrich made his feelings known to his band mates.
By Josh Johnson
