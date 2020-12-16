Which Food and Drink Are Best For Your Brain? These. Surprise!
This should help you feel less guilty about some of that red wine and cheese you may’ve had during this pandemic: A new study from Iowa State University reveals that red wine and cheese could protect us from cognitive decline.
Researchers find that cheese is most likely to thwart cognitive decline… That’s what became apparent, as participants got older. The finding also show that daily red wine consumption boosted brain function. Red.
What’s been your “go-to” comfort beverage and food during the pandemic?