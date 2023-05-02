98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Which Coach Is Better? Tough Guy or ‘Ted Lasso’ Type?

May 2, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Which Coach Is Better? Tough Guy or ‘Ted Lasso’ Type?
Kids Run in Summer Field – AlphaMedia
Study:  Kind Coaches Get Better Results from Athletes 

AlphaMedia Kid News – Maura Myles / Scott Childers image

Many of us grew up with the idea of a cold, tough coach…  But emotionally intelligent coaching may be a better, more productive approach.  Think:  Ted Lasso.

Peter Sear interviewed nine coaches of elite sports, around the world; and his research suggests that being kinder motivates teams and improves chances of success.

Contrary to popular opinion, there’s no advantage to ruling with an iron fist.

Understanding the unique character of each athlete allows you to develop them effectively according to their needs, and get the best from them,” Sear said.  “Empathy inspires team members to go above and beyond their obligations. Ultimately, this means that the empathic leader yields more power.”

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#AppleTV
#Coaching
#CoachSmarterNotHarder
#HighEQ
#KidNews
#StudyFinds
#TedLasso
#ToughGuy
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
4

Miranda Lambert Shares How She Feels Having No Label
5

Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

Recent Posts