Which Coach Is Better? Tough Guy or ‘Ted Lasso’ Type?

Many of us grew up with the idea of a cold, tough coach… But emotionally intelligent coaching may be a better, more productive approach. Think: Ted Lasso.

Peter Sear interviewed nine coaches of elite sports, around the world; and his research suggests that being kinder motivates teams and improves chances of success.

Contrary to popular opinion, there’s no advantage to ruling with an iron fist.

“Understanding the unique character of each athlete allows you to develop them effectively according to their needs, and get the best from them,” Sear said. “Empathy inspires team members to go above and beyond their obligations. Ultimately, this means that the empathic leader yields more power.”

Learn more, here: (Study Finds)