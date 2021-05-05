Which Are the Most Aggressive Breeds of Dogs? THESE.

Some dog breeds tend to be more aggressive than others. University of Helsinki researchers looked at more than 9,000 dogs and 23 different breeds. They found, for example, that small dogs, older dogs, and male dogs are more likely to be aggressive and growl, snap, and bark at humans.
They also found that dogs, who spend time in the company of other dogs, behave less aggressively than those who live without other dogs in the household. They found that “how experienced the dog owner is” influences the chance of aggressive behavior from the dog.
However, dog breed was the factor found to influence behavior more than any other variable, except for advanced age.
Still, researchers say they did not look at some notable breeds like Rottweilers, Dobermans, and British Bulldogs—with that in mind, these were the top ten most aggressive dog breeds:
1) Rough Collie, 2) Miniature Poodle, 3) Miniature Schnauzer, 4) German Shepherd, 5) Spanish Water Dog, 6) Lagotto, 7) Chinese Crested, 8) German Spitz Mittel, 9) Coton de Tulear, and 10) Wheaten terrier.
They determined the least-aggressive breed was the Labrador Retriever, and the second-least aggressive breed was the Golden Retriever.