Wendy’s hopes to honor its “Where’s the Beef” television ad, which debuted 40 years ago. It was a 1984 Super Bowl commercial.

Clara Peller uttered the famous line so memorably. She was already in her eighties, at the time. Peller had been born in imperialist Russia in 1902. She passed away in Chicago, in 1987.

To observe the anniversary, Wendy’s customers can get a free Dave’s single-patty sandwich, with any purchase, on the brand’s smartphone app – through February 12.

The app also offers no delivery fee, on Sunday, for the Big Game.

What’s an iconic commercial you remember from “back in the day”?