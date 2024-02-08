98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Where’s The Beef?’ – Wendy’s Celebrates 40th Ad Anniversary

February 8, 2024 12:00PM CST
Share
‘Where’s The Beef?’ – Wendy’s Celebrates 40th Ad Anniversary
FILE – This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Wendy’s hopes to honor its “Where’s the Beef” television ad, which debuted 40 years ago.  It was a 1984 Super Bowl commercial.

Clara Peller uttered the famous line so memorably.  She was already in her eighties, at the time.  Peller had been born in imperialist Russia in 1902.  She passed away in Chicago, in 1987.

To observe the anniversary,  Wendy’s customers can get a free Dave’s single-patty sandwich, with any purchase, on the brand’s smartphone app – through February 12.

The app also offers no delivery fee, on Sunday, for the Big Game.

What’s an iconic commercial you remember from “back in the day”?

More about:
#ClaraPeller
#Mylestones
#Where'sTheBeef?
Wendy's

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Here's Why Women Tend to Feel Colder than Men. Really.
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts