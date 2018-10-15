Where was Khalil Mack & The Defense? How Do you Feel About their Chances This Weekend?

Let’s face it, Khalil Mack has been Superman since joining the Bears. In his first 4 games he had 5 sacks, 14 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, plus an interception returned for a touchdown. Where was he in Miami? Maybe Miami catered their offense to avoid him. In the Bears 31-28 OT loss, Khalil had 1 tackle and 1 assist. No forced fumbles, no menacing in the backfield hurries. In fact in general the Bears defense looked a bit lethargic. No sacks, no pressure on back-up QB Brock Osweiler. Maybe Miami had the perfect scheme for the Bears defense. Or maybe Brock Osweiler just has the Bears number. Osweiler was 28-of-44 for 380 yards with three touchdowns and the two picks. Osweiler has had 3 of his career best games against the Bears pulling off victories with Denver, Houston, & now the Dolphins. Whatever the case, the Bears cling to a 1/2 game lead in the NFC North with the NFL’s best coach and perhaps the Best QB of all time with a match against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field Sunday.

If the Bears are for real, Sunday will be the ultimate test. It’s David vs. Goliath and Bears fans are hoping this 2018 team is for real. Sunday let’s hope the defense shows up again and the Mack puts on his Super Man cape again. They’ll need it.