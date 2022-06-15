Where Do You Think Mr & Mrs Walker Hayes Celebrated their 18th Anniversary, ‘Fancy Like’?

Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney, proved their love for Applebees restaurant, Monday (June 13th) when they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary there. It was a date night away from their six children.
Walker shared part of their dining experience on Instagram, including paying for the check with their Applebee’s gold card.
Walker said in one of the clips, “It’s no lie that Laney loves Applebee’s. I asked her, ‘where do you want to go for our 18th?’ and she said, ‘Applebee’s.’ She’s so low maintenance . . . ” which referred to one of the lines of his huge hit song, “Fancy Like.”
Prior to dinner, Walker shared a photo of them, with the caption, “Laney, if you get on the gram and look at this, I love you. You’re my best friend. Happy anniversary. 18 years baby let’s goooo.”
This weekend Walker plays the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ.