Where Can You Find The Best Pizza In America?  (Hint: It’s Not NYC Or Chicago)

Jul 8, 2021 @ 7:01am
New York City and Chicago may be collectively shaking their heads in disbelief today with this news… The best pizza city in America is –drumroll — Portland, Oregon. That’s according to the authors of the upcoming Modernist Pizza book who ate nearly 400 pies from coast to coast to come to that conclusion. They point out two spots specifically, Apizza Scholls and Ken’s Artisan Pizza as the best of the best. The authors also have this advice: be wary of places that tell you they are working secret family recipes. “As a general rule, they suck.” (ouch!)

