Where can you find the Best Burrito in America? 6 of the Top 10 are in Illinois

The votes are in and the best burrito is located in the Bay Area.

According to a poll by The Daily Meal, La Taqueria, located in San Francisco’s Mission District, has the best burrito in the country. Their Carnitas burrito took home the first place trophy. San Francisco also had 5 others spots in the top 50.

Voting was based on the use of fresh ingredients, meat and add-on options, customizability, and critic reviews.

6 of the Top 50 Burritos are in Illinois here they are. The full ranking and more details are listed here from the Daily Meal.

#45 Chorizo, Irazu, Chicago, Illinois

#44 Carnitas, Dos Toros Taquería, New York City and Chicago

#42 Steak, El Burrito Mexicano, Lisle, Illinois

#32 Super Lomo, La Pasadita, Chicago, Illinois

#12 Carne Asada, L’Patron, Chicago, Illinois

#11 Asada, Maize Mexican Grill, Champaign, Illinois