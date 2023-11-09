When You Rest your Head on your Pillow… Do You Think About THIS?

Sad and lonely girl in bedroom. Insomnia and psychological issues. Breakup with boyfriend. Conceptual of bad condition of broken hearted, sadness, loneliness or depress woman.

U.S. News & World Report recently surveyed U.S. adults about their quality of sleep, sleep habits, and sleep inhibitors, for National Sleep Comfort Month, this month.

Here are just some of the survey report’s findings:

39% listen to white noise, to help them rest.

Americans’ top 5 worries at bedtime include: 1) cost-of-living, 2) COVID-19 3) gun violence in America 4) climate change 5) the 2024 presidential election

1 in 3 Americans (33%) prefer sleeping in separate beds from their partner — what’s referred to as “sleep divorce.”

While most Americans (59%) prefer sharing a comforter with their partner at night, nearly half (41%) prefer sleeping with their own blanket or duvet — what’s referred to as the “Scandinavian Sleeping Method.”

You can read the full findings here