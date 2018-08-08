2 Chances Left to See the Space Station Fly Over Your City
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Drew Feustel prepares to close a door to an atmospheric experiment during a space walk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (NASA via AP)
If you are into Star Gazing, with a little cooperation from Mother Nature you’ll be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) flying overhead tonight and this Friday August 10th. Here are the viewing times for Joliet over the next couple of days from NASA.
Carol was at a bonfire Saturday night and sure enough was able to spot the ISS Fly Over. Carol lives near Midway Airport but said you could clearly see it wasn’t an airplane.
Click here to find out the viewing times for your city.
|Date
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Mon Jul 30, 8:44 PM
|2 min
|14°
|13° above NNW
|10° above NNE
|Mon Jul 30, 10:21 PM
|2 min
|20°
|17° above N
|16° above NE
|Mon Jul 30, 11:56 PM
|< 1 min
|10°
|10° above NW
|10° above NW
|Tue Jul 31, 9:29 PM
|3 min
|16°
|14° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Tue Jul 31, 11:06 PM
|< 1 min
|26°
|22° above NW
|26° above NNW
|Wed Aug 1, 8:37 PM
|3 min
|14°
|12° above NNW
|10° above NE
|Wed Aug 1, 10:14 PM
|2 min
|32°
|23° above NNW
|31° above NE
|Thu Aug 2, 9:22 PM
|4 min
|22°
|17° above NNW
|10° above ENE
|Thu Aug 2, 10:57 PM
|1 min
|28°
|12° above WNW
|28° above WNW
|Fri Aug 3, 8:30 PM
|3 min
|17°
|16° above N
|11° above ENE
|Fri Aug 3, 10:07 PM
|2 min
|65°
|28° above NW
|64° above NE
|Sat Aug 4, 9:15 PM
|3 min
|38°
|24° above NNW
|18° above E
|Sat Aug 4, 10:50 PM
|1 min
|18°
|11° above WNW
|18° above W
|Sun Aug 5, 9:59 PM
|2 min
|50°
|22° above WNW
|50° above SSW
|Mon Aug 6, 9:08 PM
|3 min
|82°
|36° above NW
|20° above ESE
|Tue Aug 7, 9:51 PM
|3 min
|20°
|10° above W
|20° above SW
|Wed Aug 8, 9:00 PM
|3 min
|39°
|28° above W
|16° above SSE
|Fri Aug 10, 8:52 PM
|3 min
|16°
|12° above W
|11° above SSW
