2 Chances Left to See the Space Station Fly Over Your City

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Drew Feustel prepares to close a door to an atmospheric experiment during a space walk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (NASA via AP)

If you are into Star Gazing, with a little cooperation from Mother Nature you’ll be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) flying overhead tonight and this Friday August 10th. Here are the viewing times for Joliet over the next couple of days from NASA.

Carol was at a bonfire Saturday night and sure enough was able to spot the ISS Fly Over. Carol lives near Midway Airport but said you could clearly see it wasn’t an airplane.

Click here to find out the viewing times for your city.