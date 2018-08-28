When To Buy Your Holiday Flights According To Google

Google makes our lives so much easier in many ways and now they’re going to save us money too. The search engine and more giant has crunched the data to give you the best time to book your holiday flights.

Buy early is the rule, as flights increase in price 75 days in advance of departure and again at 35 days before. So if you’re booking for Thanksgiving, start hunting in the beginning of September.

Extending your trip past the weekend will also save you cash. Look to spend a few more days and return on the Tuesday or Wednesday following.

Google’s Flights app will also display historical prices so you know which direction fares are heading as well as what is typical for that time of year and destination. Here’s more from Travel & Leisure.