When Is The Best Time To Book A Flight For The Holidays?

More people are planning to travel for the holidays this year! So when do you book your flight?
A travel app called Hopper uses an algorithm that looks at travel trends and prices from other years. It found that today is the best day to buy your tickets!
This week is a good time to book flights in general, especially for Christmas. But tickets might be slightly more expensive by Friday than they are today.
If you’re not ready to book yet, they say prices probably won’t skyrocket until late October. Once we hit November, prices for flights around Thanksgiving will spike 40%. That’s a lot! The same thing happens in the last few weeks before Christmas.
The good news is Thanksgiving flights are expected to be 11% cheaper than normal this year. But flights for Christmas will be 10% more expensive than they were in 2019.
The cheapest day to fly for Thanksgiving is on Thanksgiving, but Monday of that week is also pretty cheap. If you don’t mind getting in last-minute, flights on Christmas Eve tend to be cheaper than other days. But Tuesday the 21st is also pretty good!
The most expensive days to fly are the Sunday after Thanksgiving . . . and December 26th, which also falls on a Sunday this year.