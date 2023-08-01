When Exactly Do Women Age Fastest? Two Times in Life

A Beijing Institute study found that women age faster in their 30’s and 50’s, ages which typically correspond with having children or menopause.

The 50’s are also a time when you’re likely to take care of aging parents or have to settle estates.

The team examined 113 women from south-east China and collected blood, urine, and fecal samples.

Researchers also analyzed their genes, hormone markers, immune markers, and the length of their telomeres.

Dr. Weiqi Zhang speculates that hormonal changes, like the ones found in pregnancy and menopause, impact the aging process.

“Hormone replacement therapy can alleviate the decline in circulating hormones, potentially slowing the rate of [aging],” Dr. Zhang said of older women.

(Learn more, here: The Sun)