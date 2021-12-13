      Weather Alert

When Do You Get Burned Out on Holiday Cheer?

Dec 13, 2021 @ 4:05pm

The stretch between Thanksgiving and Christmas is around a month long . . . but not everyone can keep the holiday cheer going the whole time.

 

 

A new study asked people how long they could go . . . starting on Black Friday and then into December . . . before they felt burned out.  Specifically, they asked when people felt they’d need a break from alcohol and partying.

 

 

And people in most states are already burned out.

 

 

The state with the most endurance is New Hampshire . . . and people there can still only make it until December 15th, which is this coming Wednesday.

 

 

For people in three states . . . Delaware, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania . . . the burnout date is today, December 13th.

 

 

And some states got burned out on holiday cheer well over a week ago:  People in Vermont and Montana needed a break by December 3rd, just seven days into the holidays.

 

