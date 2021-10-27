When Do Kids Become Too Old for Trick-or-Treating?

Are you someone who mutters under your breath when a teenager comes to your home trick-or-treating? Is it wrong?
A new survey asked people what age kids become too old for trick-or-treating. And 12 was the most popular age, with 12% of the vote. 13 was next, followed by 14, 15, and 16.
5% thought that kids were too old at 10, which seems a little hardcore.
26% of people said they don’t think kids should ever be considered too old for trick-or-treating, which was the most popular response by far. Although, let’s admit, it’s easier to feel festive about older teens making the rounds if they’ve put some effort into their costumes.
On the other side of the door . . . 61% of people say they’ll hand out candy. 21% say they’ll pretend to not be home. 10% don’t know what they’re doing yet.
And 2% of cold people say they’ll answer the door, but will shoo trick-or-treaters away without giving them anything.