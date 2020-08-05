Whatta Catch! Look What Carrie Underwood Got to Bite
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood attends 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
When country music stars can’t go on tour, we now know that lots of them like to fish.
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, went on a fishing trip over the weekend, to see who could haul in the bigger biter – and she won! And his name is FISHER!
Mike posted a split-shot photo of each of them holding their catch, and hers is way bigger. He wrote, “This past weekend we were able to get away for some good quality time. One thing we love to do together is fly fish but the thing I don’t like about it is she catches bigger fish.”
Luke Bryan, Lee Brice, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt have all shared pictures of their fishing adventures with family.