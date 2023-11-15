What’s Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert? THIS.

It’s time to share some fun Thanksgiving dessert data: OnlineCasinos.com surveyed over 3,000 Americans to reveal the all-time favorite dessert in each state, then asked respondents to rank the treats by tier.

Key Findings:

Illinoisans crown pumpkin pie as their ultimate Thanksgiving dessert (36%)

Apple pie comes in second for Illinois respondents, followed by pecan pie, then cookies

An overwhelming 96% of Illinoisans do indulge in dessert on Thanksgiving

Overall, both banoffee and cranberry pie were in the bottom-tier category, among others

You can find the full article, and the favorite desserts, state by state, HERE . (I’m with Wyoming: Peach Pie is best!).

This map and data includes each state’s favorite dessert, and the full breakdown of tiers, from superior to the worst.