98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What’s Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert? THIS.

November 15, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
What’s Your Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert? THIS.
pumpkin pie slice whipped cream cinnamon sticks
It’s time to share some fun Thanksgiving dessert data:  OnlineCasinos.com surveyed over  3,000 Americans to reveal the all-time favorite dessert in each state, then asked respondents to rank the treats by tier.
Key Findings: 
  • Illinoisans crown pumpkin pie as their ultimate Thanksgiving dessert (36%)
  • Apple pie comes in second for Illinois respondents, followed by pecan pie, then cookies
  • An overwhelming 96% of Illinoisans do indulge in dessert on Thanksgiving
  • Overall, both banoffee and cranberry pie were in the bottom-tier category, among others
You can find the full article, and the favorite desserts, state by state, HERE(I’m with Wyoming:  Peach Pie is best!).
This map and data includes each state’s favorite dessert, and the full breakdown of tiers, from superior to the worst.
More about:
#ApplePie
#Cookies
#PecanPie
#PumpkinPie
#ThanksgivingDessert
#WhatIsBanoffee?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts