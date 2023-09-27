98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What's the Worst Gift You Ever Got? Was It One of THESE?

September 27, 2023 12:11PM CDT
Maura Myles
People Don’t Want Romance Novels, Diet Plans As Gifts 

Are you a good gift-giver?  A poll of 2,000 adults reveals that 75% of respondents – like three out of four of us – receive up to seven presents, each year, which they’ll never use.

Some of the worst gifts include:  bad romance novels, diet plans, car manuals, soap on a rope (that’s still even made?) and a new map of the United States.  Really?  Who would give a car manual?  That seems like more of a dig – or a missed attempt to help.

26% donate their disappointing gifts, which is better than needlessly tossing them in a landfill.  And 14% hide them somewhere in the house.

Those surveyed listed photobooks and gift vouchers as great gifts, as well as gifts made by their children.

(See more, here:  swnsdigital)

