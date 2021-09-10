      Weather Alert

What’s the Haps This Weekend?

Sep 10, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Featured Event: NL VFW Good Time DJ Friday Night No Cover All Welcome 21+

  • When: Friday, September 10th at 7:00 p.m.
  • Where: VFW Post 9545
  • What: Playing in the Canteen! Good Time DJ.” Keith & Beth play some great tunes and take your requests all night. Just sit and enjoy a cocktail while enjoying the music, or get up and dance! Try to see what you can win with his trivia questions. 12 beers on tap, and Fireball on … Learn More

PTO “Fun Run/Dance Party” Fundraiser

  • When: Friday, September 10th at 12:00 a.m.
  • Where: Jones Elementary School
  • What: Event listing from Jones Elementary School: Friday, September 10 (all day) Learn More

Huge Multi-family Yard Sale Joliet

  • When: Friday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m.
  • Where: 901 N Center St
  • What: Friday Sept.10th and Saturday Sept.11th   9am to 4pm Lawnmowers, huge assortment of clothing, tools, books, toys, housewares and much more all at GREAT PRICES! Learn More

Featured Event: CCL 3-Hour Renewals $45/ 1Illinois 16/8 or 4 hour Concealed Carry License Classes $110

  • When: Saturday, September 11th at 8:00 a.m.
  • Where: 8519 West 191st Street, Mokena, Illinois, USA
  • What: The Facility located at 8519 w 191st street in Mokena is hosting the 3 Hour CCL Renewals to continue having a concealed carry license & the Illinois 16 / 8 or 4-Hour concealed carry license classes for $110 Includes your range fee, Targets and FREE use of our firearms if … Learn More

Featured Event: NL VFW Post 9545 hosting 2nd Annual Warriors Walk September 11th. ALL WELCOME.

  • When: Saturday, September 11th at 8:00 a.m.
  • Where: 120 Veterans Pkwy
  • What: NL VFW Post 9545 is once again sponsoring the Warriors Walk for Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Our Inaugural walk in 2020 raised $15,000.00 for Suicide Awareness for Operation Headstrong, and we are trying to surpass that amount with a goal of $20,000.00 this year. With you… Learn More

Bring your dog to the farm day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Event: BYOB Goat Yoga & Goat Fun!

  • When: Saturday, September 11th at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Nature’s Trail Yoga
  • What: Give yourself some happiness & let the stress of your day melt away! This all level event includes a short nature walk with the goats to and from class (weather permitting), Goat Yoga with the goats roaming freely, and Goat Fun when we take pictures with the goats on backs… Learn More

Patriot Day – Cantigny Post 367 VFW

  • When: Saturday, September 11th at 12:00 a.m.
  • Where: Cantigny Post 367 VFW
  • What: Event listing from Cantigny Post 367 VFW: Saturday, September 11 (all day) Learn More

2021 New Orleans North Festival September 11th

  • When: Saturday, September 11th at 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Industry
  • What: Event listing from Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Industry: Saturday, September 11 from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM 10th Annual New Orleans North Join us for a night of fun, food, music and street entertainment! New Orleans North is an outdoor Mardi Gras-style event. It features … Learn More

Oktoberfest at Bicentennial Park

  • When: Sunday, September 12th at 1:00 p.m.
  • Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park
  • What: FREE ADMISSION FOR EVERYONE! Oktoberfest family fun . . . even for little Fido! Brats ‘n More * Brews ‘n Wines * Music ‘n Dancing! RAY KONCAR & THE BOYS Oompa music on the bandshell. Bing blankets & chairs for hill seating. FOOD & DRINK Brats, sauerkraut, big pretz… Learn More

 

