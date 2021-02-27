What’s the Best Time to Eat Lunch When You’re Working from Home?

If your eating schedule has been out of whack due to the pandemic and working from home, here’s some guidance from registered dietitians: Your first meal should be within 30 to 60 minutes of waking up . . . lunch should be four or five hours after that . . . and if you’re getting hungry much sooner, it’s a sign your breakfast was either too small, or it didn’t have a good ratio of food groups.
If your eating schedule has been out of whack, due to the pandemic and working from home, here are some tips from registered dietitians . . .
- Your first meal of the day should be within 30 to 60 minutes of waking up. And when your stomach gets half-full, digestion should take about four hours . . . so you shouldn’t feel like you need a snack for a while.
- If you’re getting hungry an hour or two after breakfast, it’s a sign your meal was either way too small, or it didn’t have a balanced ratio of food groups, like protein and fiber.
- Also, when you feel hungry, try thinking about it in terms of a hunger scale . . . where 1 is extremely hungry and 10 is stuffed. And aim to eat when you’re at about a 4 . . . and stop at about a 6.
Based on all that, you should be ready for lunch about four or five hours after breakfast. So if you wake up at 8:00 . . . and eat breakfast at 8:30 . . . your ideal lunchtime is probably somewhere around 1:00 P.M.
But, still, everybody is different, and a lot of factors go into it . . . like your age, your appetite, and how much you move around during the day.
