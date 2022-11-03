What’s in the Thanksgiving Gravy, This Year? Cannabis, of Course

Cannabis Gravy for Sale Again for the Holidays – But Don’t “Surprise” Anyone with It

Thanksgiving can be crazy, but Kiva Confections offers a way to keep yourself mellow, this year.

The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy; which boasts 10 mg of THC per packet.

It’s available for purchase across California dispensaries.

However, it should not be confused with nor substituted for regular gravy. It could send a child to the hospital, with serious medical problems.

From NIH – PubMed.gov: Unintentional cannabis ingestion by children is a serious public health concern and is well-documented in numerous studies and case reports. Clinicians should consider cannabis toxicity in any child with sudden onset of lethargy or ataxia.

From Children’s Hospital Colorado: THC is the main psychoactive component in marijuana; and it is responsible for most symptoms seen after marijuana use. This is the chemical that causes the marijuana “high.”

The most common overdose incidents in children occur when the drug has been combined with food in an “edible” form of marijuana. This is because marijuana ingested in this manner can have a stronger and prolonged effect, especially in children under the age of 12 years old.

In these instances, kids mistake “edible” marijuana (like gummy bears, brownies, lollipops, etc.) for regular food and eat it unknowingly. Small children are at higher risk based on their size and weight. Because edible products have very high amounts of marijuana, the symptoms are more severe on a small child. Many young children who consume marijuana edibles require hospital admission, due to the severity of their symptoms.