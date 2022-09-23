98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What’s A “Velvet Rodeo”? Miranda Lambert Says Her Las Vegas Residency Braids Femininity With “The Circus”

September 23, 2022 4:08PM CDT
This weekend Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” will begin as her Las Vegas residency kicks off. The singer describes the experience as “femininity intertwined with a circus.”

The term “velvet rodeo” is used in the first song, “Acting Up,” from her recent Palomino album.

“I wanted something a little soft and feminine for Vegas, which is velvet,” explains Lambert. “ And then, obviously, a rodeo — I mean, I joined the circus for a living. That’s what I do,” she adds with a laugh.

Lambert’s Vegas residency runs until October 8th at Planet Hollywood.

