What You’re Looking For: All of U2’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame content is now online
Jim Spellman/WireImageIn honor of Bono‘s 60th birthday last Sunday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week opened its video vaults to share a bonanza of U2 material online.
In addition to watching Bruce Springsteen induct the band into the Hall in 2005, plus their acceptance speeches and performances from that night, you can now watch all of Bono, Adam, Larry and The Edge’s Hall of Fame appearances, speeches and performances over the years on the Hall’s YouTube channel.
Among the highlights: Bono inducting The Who in 1990, The Edge inducting The Yardbirds in 1992, and the band performing with Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Patti Smith during the Hall’s 25th anniversary concerts in 2009.
You can also watch Bono discuss U2’s Joshua Tree song “Bullet the Blue Sky,” and see him induct Island Records founder Chris Blackwell into the hall in 2001.
The Hall has also put together a U2 career-defining playlist for the band on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel, and made its U2 educational materials available on its free online learning platform, Rock Hall EDU.
