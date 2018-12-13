What Would the “Perfect Christmas” Look Like?

OK think about this for a second. If there was some magic formula for a “Perfect” Christmas, What would it be? What Time would you wake up? What would the Weather be? How many presents would you get? What Time would you Eat Dinner? The Daily Mirror ran a survey asking these kinds of questions. Here’s what they came up with:

Waking up at 7:56 A.M.

Four inches of snow outside.

Having one real Christmas tree.

Getting seven presents.

Watching five Christmas movies.

Having as many family members together as possible.

And eating dinner at 2:33 P.M.