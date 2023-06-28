98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What Would the Average American Give Up – to Get Out of Debt?

June 28, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Living in the Red:  Average American Owes Over $54,000 Debt – And They’d Give Up Much to Get Out of It

What would you do to be completely debt-free?  A new survey reveals that one of three Americans would give up social media for a year (32%), or spend a night on a remote island (31%), or even go a month without internet access (29%).

However:  According to the poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average person feels thinks they could only stay debt-free for eight-and-a-half weeks (less than 3 months), before new debt would start to accrue.

According to StudyFinds, the research also measured confidence in one’s ability to stay out of debt.  Only 38-percent feel “very confident” about that.

The most uncertain respondents (384) shared some of the reasons:  Rising cost of living (54%), unexpected expenses (46%), rising interest rates (29%), not enough support available from others (family or friends) (20%), and feeling the need to spend to keep up with others (16%).

Our biggest debt hurdles include:  Credit card debt (57%), mortgages (30%), automobile loans (30%), and medical debt (28%).

The survey also found the average person has $54,767 worth of debt, with 56-percent – owes more for necessities than for “nice-to-haves.”

