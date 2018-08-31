What will happen to Roseanne?

John Goodman says ABC plans to kill off Roseanne Barr’s character in the spinoff of the Roseanne re-boot. The network cancelled the show earlier this year after Barr made a racist comment on Twitter comparing former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. ABC later announced that it had cut ties with Barr completely, and was moving forward with a new series with the rest of the cast called The Conners. Goodman told the British newspaper The Times that he and Barr have had no contact since her firing, but that he knows she is not a racist. The Conners is set to premiere October 16th.