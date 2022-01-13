What To Watch!

THURSDAY, Jan 13
“Brazen”
Netflix Original Movie
Synopsis: Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer (apparently a dominatrix) is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case. Based on the novel “Brazen Virtue” by Nora Roberts.
“Married to Real Estate”
HGTV New Series
Synopsis: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson get clients into the dream neighborhood they never thought they could afford. By using their unparalleled real estate expertise, they’ll make smart purchases and even smarter renovations while managing their busy family.
“My Mom, Your Dad”
HBO Max New Series
Synopsis: Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and standup comedian Yvonne Orji, this reality dating show follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for another chance at love. The single parents hang out together in the “Second Chance Retreat” and hit on each other. Their kids are together at another location, and can watch everything their parents do.
“Peacemaker”
HBO Max New Limited Series
Synopsis: There are heroes, there are villains, and then there’s Peacemaker — a vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. John Cena stars in this eight-episode series, reprising the character he played in 2021 film The Suicide Squad.
FRIDAY, Jan 14
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
Amazon Prime Original Movie
Synopsis: When Professor Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray”, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.