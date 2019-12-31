What to watch Tonight!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest
Channel: ABC
Time: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest (NYC), Lucy Hale (NYC), Ciara (Hollywood), Billy Porter (New Orleans)
Performers:
NYC (Eastern Time Zone)
Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill
Miami (Eastern Time Zone)
Jonas Brothers
New Orleans (Central Time Zone)
Sheryl Crow, Usher
Hollywood (Pacific Time Zone)
Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Ciara, Paula Abdul, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa, SHAED
NBC’s New Year’s Eve
Channel: NBC
Time: 9 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET/PT
Hosts: Carson Daly, Julianne Hough
Performers: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, X Ambassadors, Julianne Hough, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., Gwen Stefani and The Struts
Fox’s New Year’s Eve
Channel: Fox
Time: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET
Hosts: Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos, Rob Gronkowski
Performers: Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Alaina, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, The Village People, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers