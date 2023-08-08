98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

What to Know When Student Loan Repayments Resume in October

August 8, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Student loan repayments will resume in October, and there are some things borrowers should know.

Interest will start accruing again beginning on September 1.

After the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden introduced an “on-ramp” program.

The “on-ramp” program lasts for one year, and borrowers won’t be penalized for a missed, partial or late payment.

Are you ready to resume your student loan repayments in October?

