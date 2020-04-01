What to Do if You Can’t Pay Your April Rent Because of the Coronavirus Shutdown
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who’s already lost most or all of your income because of the coronavirus crisis, then making rent on April 1 is probably easier said than done. Here’s some info from USA Today that may help (check HERE for more):
- Will I be evicted if I don’t pay rent? Probably not. The relief bill Congress passed last week includes a moratorium on all evictions from buildings financed with a federally-backed mortgage. The moratorium covers about 40 percent of all single-family homes and half of multi-family buildings.
- What if I’m not in one of those federally financed buildings? At least 34 states and dozens of cities have issued broader moratoriums on evictions that apply to all rental units, with many lasting 30 to 90 days.
- Does a moratorium mean I never have to pay rent for that month? No, it just means the rent is deferred. That can leave tenants with several months of back payments due when the emergency is over. Some tenant advocacy groups are calling for the cancellation of rent payments during the crisis.
- So how am I going to pay my rent if I don’t have a job or my hours have been cut? The relief bill provides enhanced unemployment insurance benefits to furloughed or laid-off workers that includes a $600 weekly supplement on top of the average $300 to $400 check from the state for up to 39 weeks. The hope is that helps most affected workers pay their monthly bills.